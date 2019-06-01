Home

FRASER, Peter Charles. On 30 May 2019 peacefully at Radius Althorp, aged 92 years. Loved father of Peter, Janet, Stewart, Wendy, Gordon, Aimi, and Gemma. Loved Poppa of Michael, Niki, Jared, Nat, the late Darcie, and Roxy. Great grandfather of Ivy, Braxton, Bells, Sophia, Theo, Rocco and Michael's 3 children. A service for Peter will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Tuesday 4th June at 10am. Messages to the Fraser family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 1, 2019
