Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Francis BRAY

Add a Memory
Peter Francis BRAY Notice
BRAY, Peter Francis. 24/09/1935 - 11/09/2019 On September 11 my loved and loving husband, and best friend slipped quietly away. Devoted husband to Merle. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Lynne, Philip and Sue, Alan and Marion, Elizabeth and Ross. Proud grandfather of his four grandsons, Jeremy, Koen, Ethan and Benn. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at his home in Omokoroa on Wednesday 18th September from 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. 'Til we meet again'
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices