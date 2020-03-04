Home

Peter George Michael MERRY

Peter George Michael MERRY Notice
MERRY, Peter George Michael. Passed away peacefully on 29 February 2020 in Tauranga. Aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Raewyn and treasured Father and Father in law of Tony and Sharyn, Deslee and Peter. Cherished Pop of Kyle, Alesha, Kelly, Danielle and Todd and their partners. Great Pop to his five great grandchildren. A private service has already been held. Special Thanks and much gratitude to Elmswood Rest home for the wonderful care provided.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 4, 2020
