PALMER, Peter Quinton. On Friday 17 April 2020, aged 88. Peter passed peacefully in the care of Cedar Manor Rest Home, Tauranga. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Peggy (nee Sanson) for 60 years. Much-loved father and father-in-law of Bruce, Neil and Brenda, Joanne and Eugen, and Poppa to Emily, Oliver, Jacob, Abbey and Logan. Now at rest and in the hands of the Lord. He will be in our hearts and thoughts always. With current restrictions in place, the family have decided to hold a memorial service for Peter at a later date.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 20, 2020