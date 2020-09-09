Home

Peter Vincent. (Jack) BROWN.

Peter Vincent. (Jack) BROWN. Notice
BROWN. Peter Vincent. (Jack). In his 92nd year. Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on the 3rd September 2020 in Hamilton. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy and adored dad of Dianne, Peter and Robyn, and Ian (deceased) Cherished grandad of Nicholas, Christopher (deceased), Robert and Sam. Victoria and Ross and Grace. Loved great grandad of Chace, Eve, Mackenzie, Jonty and Adelaide. Thanks to the staff at Hilda Ross Special Unit. Resting Peacefully, A private service has been held.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 9, 2020
