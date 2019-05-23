|
GUDSELL, Philip Anthony (Philly). On 21st May 2019 our love passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. 55 years young, cherished now and forever by his beloved wife Tracey, Kayla and Oliver. Forever in our hearts xxx Loved son- in-law, brother-in-law and uncle of Pam, Doug, Jacinta, Ivan, Nevanah, Jade, Michelle, Caitlin and Rakapa. A Requiem mass to celebrate Phill's life is to be held at 1.00pm on Monday 27 May at St Thomas More Church, Gloucester Road, Mount Maunganui. Donations to Waipuna Hospice in lieu of flowers would be welcome.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 23, 2019