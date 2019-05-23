Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip GUDSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Anthony (Philly) GUDSELL

Notice Condolences

Philip Anthony (Philly) GUDSELL Notice
GUDSELL, Philip Anthony (Philly). On 21st May 2019 our love passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. 55 years young, cherished now and forever by his beloved wife Tracey, Kayla and Oliver. Forever in our hearts xxx Loved son- in-law, brother-in-law and uncle of Pam, Doug, Jacinta, Ivan, Nevanah, Jade, Michelle, Caitlin and Rakapa. A Requiem mass to celebrate Phill's life is to be held at 1.00pm on Monday 27 May at St Thomas More Church, Gloucester Road, Mount Maunganui. Donations to Waipuna Hospice in lieu of flowers would be welcome.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.