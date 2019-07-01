Home

RIDER, Philip John. Passed away peacefully at his home on 29th June 2019 surrounded by his family. Treasured husband of Christine, much loved father and father in law to David & Morgane, Brett & Sarah. Philip was adored by his grandchildren, Monique, Simone, Jamie, Willow and Olivia and he will be remembered and missed by Benson, all of his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Philip would prefer donations to the Waipuna Hospice P.O.Box. 16229 Bethlehem, 3147 or can be left at Philip's service. A service for Phillip will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, Hamurana Road Omokoroa on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 2.00pm. An interment will take place at 1.00pm on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at Te Puke Cemetery, Dudley Vercoe Drive, Te Puke. All communications to 'The Rider Family' c/o 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 1, 2019
