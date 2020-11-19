Home

TANTRUM, Phyllis Eleanor. Passed peacefully on 9 November 2020 aged 92. Loved wife of Jim and then partner of Don. Beloved mother of David, Kathleen, Diane, Sandra and Valma. Much loved Nana, Great Nana and Great Great Nana. Loved sister of Lewis (deceased), Beverly and Alan. Loved aunty to many. May the love of the angels fill your heart Mum. Your life was a blessing to us all. Date of memorial service to be advised shortly. Communications to [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 19, 2020
