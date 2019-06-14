Home

More Obituaries for Phyllis THWAITES
Phyllis Emily (Rita) THWAITES

Phyllis Emily (Rita) THWAITES Notice
THWAITES, Phyllis Emily (Rita). Peacefully on June 12, 2019 in Tauranga aged 100 years. Loved wife of the late Fred and mother to Janice (deceased), and Freda. Loved nana to Michelle, Mitchell and Debbra and granny to Archer, Bodin and Vann. A celebration of Rita's life will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Ave, Tauranga on Saturday (tomorrow) at 2:00pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Thwaites family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 14, 2019
