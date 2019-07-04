Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Joan. (nee Roycroft SMITH

Add a Memory
Phyllis Joan. (nee Roycroft SMITH Notice
SMITH, Phyllis Joan. (nee Roycroft) WAAC 811261. On 30th June 2019, aged 96 years, suddenly, at Tauranga in the presence of family. Loved wife of Frank for 25 years. Adored mother of Diane, Joy, Russ and Ali and mother-in-law of (the late) Bruce, and Den, and loved friend of Michael. Cherished Gran of Justin, (the late) Anton, and Sonya; Nikki, (the late) David, and Andrew; Belinda and Kent and their families including 19 great-grandchildren. Forever with her Lord. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 6th July, 2:00pm, at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.