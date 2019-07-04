|
|
SMITH, Phyllis Joan. (nee Roycroft) WAAC 811261. On 30th June 2019, aged 96 years, suddenly, at Tauranga in the presence of family. Loved wife of Frank for 25 years. Adored mother of Diane, Joy, Russ and Ali and mother-in-law of (the late) Bruce, and Den, and loved friend of Michael. Cherished Gran of Justin, (the late) Anton, and Sonya; Nikki, (the late) David, and Andrew; Belinda and Kent and their families including 19 great-grandchildren. Forever with her Lord. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 6th July, 2:00pm, at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 4, 2019