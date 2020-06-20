|
|
SOMERVELL, Phyllis Mabel (Phyl). Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home. Now singing in the presence of the Lord. Loved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved Mum of Robbie and Christine, and Penny and Neil. Loved Grandma of Elizabeth and Penny, and David, and Mamma to Annette and Greg, Justin and Jacqui, Michael and Mandy, Robert and Bonnie, and Damien and Alyssia. Loved great Grandma of Daniel, Holly and Thea. Grateful thanks to Taradale Masonic for their loving care of Phyl. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Napier Foodbank would be appreciated. A service for Phyl will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, June 22 at 11.00am. Messages to the Somervell Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 20, 2020