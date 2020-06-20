Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Service
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis SOMERVELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Mabel (Phyl) SOMERVELL

Add a Memory
Phyllis Mabel (Phyl) SOMERVELL Notice
SOMERVELL, Phyllis Mabel (Phyl). Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home. Now singing in the presence of the Lord. Loved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved Mum of Robbie and Christine, and Penny and Neil. Loved Grandma of Elizabeth and Penny, and David, and Mamma to Annette and Greg, Justin and Jacqui, Michael and Mandy, Robert and Bonnie, and Damien and Alyssia. Loved great Grandma of Daniel, Holly and Thea. Grateful thanks to Taradale Masonic for their loving care of Phyl. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Napier Foodbank would be appreciated. A service for Phyl will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, June 22 at 11.00am. Messages to the Somervell Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -