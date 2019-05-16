|
CLARKE, Reverend Phyllis Paretapu NARNIE. 19th May 1945 - 15th May 2019. Loved wife of the late Richard Ariki Karaka Toro. Dearly loved mother of Richard, Pearl, Steven (deceased) and Lisa, Venus and Llewellyn, Shirley and Maurice, Jeff and Tia, and Peter; Loving grandmother of 32, great grandmother of 38 and great great grandmother to 1. John 3:16 "For God so loved the world, He gave his only begotten son, So that whosoever believe in him Should not perish, But have everlasting life." Narnie will be laying in state at Haraki Marae, Manoeka Rd, Te Puke. Service will be held on Monday 20th May 2019 at 11am followed by nehu at Otaraninia Urupa.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 16, 2019