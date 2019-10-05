|
|
WATSON, Phyllis Whyburn. On Thursday, 3rd October 2019 in her 102nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Dr Stewart Watson (Papakura). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeanette and Martin Knudsen, Gail. John and Alison, David and Glenys. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at the Mt. Maunganui Baptist Church, 66 Ranch Rd, Mt Maunganui on Wednesday 9th October 2019 at 11.00am. A burial service will be held at the Papakura South Cemetery, 75 Gatland Rd, Opaheke, on Thursday 10th Ocotober 2019 at 11.00am. Friends and family are welcome to attend one or both services. "Now rejoicing in the Lord" Communications to the Watson family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 5, 2019