Pleasant Noeline Dorothy (Nonie) TAYLOR-BROWN

TAYLOR-BROWN, Pleasant Noeline Dorothy (Nonie). Beloved wife and lifelong friend of Allan Brown. Passed away peacefully enveloped in God's grace with grandaughter Lisa by her side in Tauranga, 9th Oct 2019. Much loved mother and teacher of Jayne Long- Taylor, New Plymouth, Philip and Terri Long-Taylor, Pukekohe, and Christopher and Antoinette Long- Taylor, Tauranga. Cherished and adored Nana Noodles of Lisa Long-Taylor, Leonie Mercer, Adam Mercer and Dani Andrew, Teresa and Jason Gunn, Madison Taylor. Great Grandsons Oliver and Riley Linnell. Loved sister and sister in law of the late Phyllis and Bill Langley, Madeliene and the late Bill Johnson. Much loved nieces and nephews, Jennifer Whitson, Kevin Langley and Joanne Johnson, Mark Johnson, Tracy Rockhouse and families. Sister in Christ and best friend of Bub Hodgson. A private cremation was held in Tauranga. A service to celebrate Nonie's life will be held in New Plymouth. Date to be advised. Nonie has fulfilled her purpose, run the race and now going home in her Lords care.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 16, 2019
