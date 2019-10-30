Home

Rae Irene Anne EVANS

EVANS, Rae Irene Anne. Passed away peacefully in Wellington on Sunday 27 October, aged 86 years. Formerly of Mount Maunganui. Dearly loved wife of the late Lees (Garth). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Suzanne and Gary, Cindy and Michael, Larry and Bronwyn, Cathy and Peter, Helen, Trish and Mike. Loved grandmother to 12 and loved Great Grandmother of 19. Loved Sister. Special thanks to Karen and the staff at Cashmere Hospital for welcoming Rae into their loving care. Messages to the Evans family may be left in Rae's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A celebration of Rae's life will be held at St Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, 29 Dr Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, Wellington on Thursday 31 October 2019 at 1pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 30, 2019
