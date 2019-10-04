|
SPRAGGON, Raewyn Miriama. (nee Taiatini) After a short illness, in Te Puke, surrounded by her children and loved ones, on Thursday 3rd October 2019 aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan. Much loved mother and mother in law of Zanda Taiatini (deceased), David Spraggon (deceased), Bruce and Amy Spraggon, Lana and Evan Yeates, Vignette and Alan Teixeira. Nanny of Zandra - Lee, Shardae, Ryan, Ethan, Jasmine and Toby. Gran nanny of Acacia, Daytona and Milan. Raewyn will be at Makahae Marae, Te Kahika Road Te Puke, on Friday 4th October with a funeral service at 11am on Saturday 5th October followed by burial at Strang Road, Urupa.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 4, 2019