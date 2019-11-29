|
|
BURMEISTER, Raymond (Willie). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27 November 2019 aged 75 years, at Tauranga Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and friend to Janet. Dad to Michael and Heather, David and Lisa, Megan and Ati, and beloved grandpop and pop to eight grandchildren. 'You're now at peace Willie'. A service for Willie is to be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa on Monday the 2nd of December at 2.30pm. Communications to the Burmeister family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 29, 2019