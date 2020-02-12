Home

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
114 Elizabeth Street
Tauranga
View Map
Raymond Cecil (Ray) HORSCROFT

Raymond Cecil (Ray) HORSCROFT Notice
HORSCROFT, Raymond (Ray) Cecil. Peacefully passed away , surrounded by family at Waipuna Hospice after a valiant battle on 5th February 2020, aged 78 years. Most dearly loved and devoted husband of Laraine for 53 wonderful years; loved dad, friend and fantastic workmate of Andrew, adored and cherished dad of Tracey; respected and admired father-in-law of Linda and Ajit; treasured and proud Grandad of Hayden, Amy and Abhishek. "You will forever and always be in our hearts". A service for Ray will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Saturday 15th February 2020 at 11.00 am, 114 Elizabeth Street, Tauranga. Followed by burial at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery. Special thanks to Dr Chris Stewart, Dr Michelle Head, Canopy Cancer Care and Waipuna Hospice. All communications to the Horscroft family C/- Jones and Company, PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 12, 2020
