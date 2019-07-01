Home

Raymond Eric (Ray) MILLER

Raymond Eric (Ray) MILLER Notice
MILLER, Raymond (Ray) Eric. Passed away peacefully on 28th June 2019 after a long illness. Aged 70 Years. Devoted and loving husband of Linda (dec) Adored Father of Cherie, Gene & Alanah and very special Grandpa to their children. Loving husband to Karen and father to Laura, Holly & Tyson. Very special Son In Law to Graeme (dec) and Rene Payne, special brother in law to Sandra and Peter, Peter and Caroline, Wendy and Graeme, John and Robyn and Uncle Ray to all their children. We will remember the good times we all had in Robinvale, Australia.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 1, 2019
