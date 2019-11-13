Home

Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
View Map
POLLOCK, Raymond Harry (Ray). Passed away with family by his side after a short illness on Saturday 9th November 2019, two weeks short of his 90th birthday. Much loved husband for 65 years of Betty. Dearly loved dad of Christopher and Janet, Janine and Keir, and Robyn and Steve. Grandfather of Ana, Bethel and Ashe; Samuel and Leith; and Lucy and Alex. Great grandad of Heath, Jesse, and Blake. Loved elder brother of Eric and his family. You will be dearly missed by your loving family and friends A service will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday 18th November at 2.00pm. Messages to the Pollock Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 13, 2019
