More Obituaries for Raymond BARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Lawrence BARRY

Raymond Lawrence BARRY Notice
BARRY, Raymond Lawrence. 22.12.29 - 26.04.20. Passed away at 90 years in Somervale Carehome Mount Maunganui. Beloved husband of Val for 66 years. Also cherished father and father in law, of Geoff and Mary-Jane, Peter and Gillean, Annette and Tony, Keith and Karyn. Will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Rebecca, Mathew, Yjosine, Tyler, Zundea (and their mum Robbie), Richard and Phoebe and great grandfather of Ezra, Oscar, Mya, Dylan, Matthew, Zoe, and Sayla. Owing to the Covid 19 lockdown, only a small family service will be held.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 28, 2020
