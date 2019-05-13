|
ABBOTT, Raymond Lee (Ray). Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Aspen Rest Home on Friday 10th May 2019 aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Nancy, loved father of Colleen and Michael, cherished Popa to Katie. Brother- in-law of Jim and Barney (deceased) and Michael Cassidy. Brother of Bill and Norma, Doreen and Ron (deceased) Skelton, Joan (deceased). "A True Gentleman" R.I.P Our sincere thanks and appreciation to all of the team at Aspen Rest Home for their wonderful and kind care of Ray. In respect of Ray's wishes a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Abbott Family P.O. Box 13402 Tauranga Central 3141.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 13, 2019