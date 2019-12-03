|
|
MCLEAN, Raymond (Bruce). Passed away peacefully and in the company of family at Malyon House on 1st December 2019. Loving husband of Noelene. Amazing father of Stephen, Donna, and Kevin. Fun "Poppa" to Matt, Rob, Mikaela, Sarah, Chris, Andy, and Vicky. Respected father in-law of Tracy, Ross, and Leanne. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive Papamoa on Friday 6 December at 2pm. Communication to the McLean Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 3, 2019