KENYON, Rebecca May (May). Passed away peacefully with family present on Tuesday 28th July 2020 aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Geof. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann and Vince, Val and Murray, Alan, and John and Merrill. Dearly loved Nan of Nick, Catherine, Simon, Louise, Blair, Kimberley, Lane, Braden, Morgan, Robert, Alexander, and Chris, and great nan of 22 nearly 23. The family wish to thank Jean Sandel Rest Home and Ward 4A at Taranaki Base Hospital for their care and compassion. All messages to 'The Kenyon Family', C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/ notices. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki will be greatly appreciated and left in the foyer. A service for May will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth on Saturday 1st August at 2:00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 30, 2020