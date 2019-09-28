|
|
JOHNSTON, Reginald Comiskey (Reg). Passed away peacefully in his 85th year, 25 September 2019. Loved father and father in law to Peter and Meegan, Mary and John, Richard and Cherie. Loved Grandpa to Nia, Hayden, Joshua, Preston, Chloe and Georgette. Great Grandpa to 8. Treasured little brother of Erin Schuler. A service to celebrate Reg's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday, 4 October at 11am. All messages to the Johnston family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 28, 2019