HOGARTH, Reginald Joseph (Reg). Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 12 December 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Ange. Loved Dad of the late Rosie, Terry, Shane, Mike, Jo, Julia, and Bridgit. Loved and missed by all the in laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please consider donations to The Neurological Foundation P.O. Box 110022 Auckland 1148, or can be left at Reg's service. A service for Reg will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Tuesday 17 December 2019 at 11.30am followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 14, 2019