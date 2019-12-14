Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 a.m.
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald HOGARTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Joseph (Reg) HOGARTH

Add a Memory
Reginald Joseph (Reg) HOGARTH Notice
HOGARTH, Reginald Joseph (Reg). Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 12 December 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Ange. Loved Dad of the late Rosie, Terry, Shane, Mike, Jo, Julia, and Bridgit. Loved and missed by all the in laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please consider donations to The Neurological Foundation P.O. Box 110022 Auckland 1148, or can be left at Reg's service. A service for Reg will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Tuesday 17 December 2019 at 11.30am followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -