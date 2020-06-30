Home

Reginald Keith (Keith) MOWLE

MOWLE, Reginald Keith (Keith). Died peacefully on Saturday 27th June after a long illness. Dearly beloved husband of the late Ros, reunited with his darling wife. Precious "Big" brother of Shirley Paul, who loved him very much. Brother of Alan Mowle. Much loved and respected uncle of David, Jonathan and Adrian Paul and their families. Deeply loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces and all relatives in the UK and NZ. A funeral service for Keith will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, cnr Girven Rd and Farm St, Mt Maunganui on Friday 3 July 2020 at 2pm. A quote from Keith's favourite poem 'If': "And so hold on when there is nothing in you. Except the Will which says to them: 'Hold on!' Communication to the Mowle family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 30, 2020
