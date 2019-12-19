|
MOORE, Relna. 11.11.1933 to 17.12.2019. Aged 86. Loved wife of the late William Barry (Barry) Moore. Loved mother and mother in law of Ruth and Garry Rye (Waiuku), Robyn Moore (Tauranga) and John and Tina Moore (Tauranga). Loved Granny of Diana Moore and William Moore. A service to celebrate Relna's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Friday, 20 December. Graveside service and burial Waipu Cemetery, Northland at 2pm on Saturday, 21 December. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated. Communications to Relna's family, C/-Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 19, 2019