Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda CURREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda CURREEN


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Rhoda CURREEN Notice
CURREEN, Rhoda. 18.8.1928 - 23.1.2020 Peacefully on Thursday 23rd January. Loving wife of the late Colin. Loving mother of the late Valarie; and Beverley. Adored Nana of Jason. A service for Rhoda is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 30 January 2020 at 2.00pm. Family wish to express special thanks to the staff of Enliven, Aspen, Elmswood and all involved in Rhoda's care for the love and kindness towards her. Communications to the Curreen family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -