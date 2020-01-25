|
|
CURREEN, Rhoda. 18.8.1928 - 23.1.2020 Peacefully on Thursday 23rd January. Loving wife of the late Colin. Loving mother of the late Valarie; and Beverley. Adored Nana of Jason. A service for Rhoda is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 30 January 2020 at 2.00pm. Family wish to express special thanks to the staff of Enliven, Aspen, Elmswood and all involved in Rhoda's care for the love and kindness towards her. Communications to the Curreen family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 25, 2020