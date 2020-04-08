|
FLOWERDAY, Richard Charles (Dick). Passed peacefully at home on Monday 6 April 2020, Beloved husband of Marjorie (Marj). Dearly loved dad to Mary and Bruce Thomas, Rebecca and Richard Horne, Rachel and Reuben Mei- Edwards. Grandad (Gigi) to Steven, Angela, Anna, Sean, Rory, Jonni, Georgia and James and great grandad to Emily, Jessica, Ashley and Max. Dick will be privately cremated and a Memorial service will be arranged at a later date, to celebrate his wonderful long life. Communication to the Dick Flowerday family PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 8, 2020