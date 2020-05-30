|
FLOWERDAY, Richard Charles (Dick) 21.11.1932-6.4.2020 Marj (wife) daughters Mary, Beccy and Rachael extend sincere thanks for the love, care and practical support shown by our neighbours and nurses from the Waipuna Hospice during Dicks last few months. We have also been truly touched by all those who acknowledge Dicks amazing life with cards and phone messages. Thank you all. Those we love don't go away They walk beside us every day Unseen unheard but always there Still loved still missed still very dear.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 30, 2020