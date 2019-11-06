|
DRUMMOND, Richard John (Dick). Passed away peacefully at The Avenues Care Home, Tauranga, on 4 November 2019 with his family at his side. Treasured husband of the late Eileen for 67 years. Loved brother of Felicia, Shirley, and Paul. Loved Dad of Sue, Neville, John, Keryn, and Cheryl. Loved Granddad of Sarah, Amber, Klee, Hannah, and Tai. Great-granddad of Riley and Ari. A service for Dick will be held at Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road, Omokoroa on Friday 8 November 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 6, 2019