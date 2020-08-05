Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
BEAUCHAMP, Richard Julian (Dick). 15.08.1932 - 29.07.2020 Loved husband and best mate of Lorna. Adored father of Jan, Steve and Lynn. Respected father in law of Susie and Richard. Cherished Pop of Mat and Steph; Nathan, Sam, Josh and Hannah; Bethan, Katie and Ella. Loving Pop- Pop of Charlotte, Harry, George and Oliver; Ava, Amelia and Millan and Oscar. He will be greatly missed. In memory of Dick a donation may be made to St John Ambulance, PO Box 2387 Tauranga 3144. As per Dick's wishes a family service has been held. Messages to the Beauchamp family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 5, 2020
