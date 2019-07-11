|
LLOYD, Richard. With dignity and decorum on July 10, 2019. Beloved son of the late Jeanne and Jack Lloyd. Loved brother of Anne, Mick, David and the late Peter. Loving father to the late Casey; and Ashleigh and Bernice. GRUnclR to all the extended Lloyd family. Richard's farewell will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Dee St, Mount Maunganui on Monday 15th July at 2:00pm with an after match function to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to www.childcancer.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to the Lloyd family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 11, 2019