PERCY, Rick (Richard William). Peacefully at home on 26 November 2020, aged 65 years. Dearly loved partner of Heather. Loved and respected father and father in law of Nigel and Vanessa, Denis and Julie, and Leo. Much loved grandfather of Mason and Ella. Loved brother of Susie and Karyn. Loved uncle of Libby, Woody, Addie and Luke. Special thanks to Tauranga Hospital and Waipuna Hospice staff who cared for Rick over the past months. Rick's funeral service will be held at Tauranga Sport Fishing Club, 66 Keith Allen Drive, Tauranga on Monday 7 December at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice www. waipunahosice.org. nz/donate Communications to the Rick Percy Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 1, 2020