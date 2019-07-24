|
WINTERBOTTOM, Rita. Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on 21st July, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Derek, loving mother of Alyson, Diane, Robert & Wendy, Stephen & Tracey. Adored Nana & Gran of Jim, Shelley, Mathew, Eleanor, Lauren, Jess, Ryan & Kate. Cherished Great Gran of Maia, Cayne, William, Jackson, Zavier & Sophia. Great Great Grandmother of Kyleigh. Mum will be at home, all are welcome to visit. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa on Friday 26th July, 2019 at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 24, 2019