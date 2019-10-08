Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WHITESIDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert George (Mick) WHITESIDE

Add a Memory
Robert George (Mick) WHITESIDE Notice
WHITESIDE, Robert George (Mick). At home (suddenly) on Monday, the 30th of September 2019 with Janet. A much loved husband and father of Mark, Paul and Lydia. Poppy Robert to 3 beautiful grandchildren Astrid, Rigby and Elkie and brother of Patricia Atkinson. A caring special person with a big heart. Till we meet again. A private cremation has been held, A celebration of Mick's life will be held at a later date. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555, Tauranga Central,
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.