|
|
WHITESIDE, Robert George (Mick). At home (suddenly) on Monday, the 30th of September 2019 with Janet. A much loved husband and father of Mark, Paul and Lydia. Poppy Robert to 3 beautiful grandchildren Astrid, Rigby and Elkie and brother of Patricia Atkinson. A caring special person with a big heart. Till we meet again. A private cremation has been held, A celebration of Mick's life will be held at a later date. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555, Tauranga Central,
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 8, 2019