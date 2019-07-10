|
|
FRANCIS, Robert Graham. On July 8th 2019 at Tauranga Hospital, aged 78 years. Loved husband of the late Janet, and previously of Joy. Loving father and father in law of Karl and Gilly, and Granddad of Douglas. Loved brother of Jocelyn, Kath, Joan, and Dot. Loved by "Man's best friend" Kenya. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road Omokoroa on Monday July 15th at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for St John Ambulance.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 10, 2019