|
|
BROWN, Robert John (Bob). Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on September 15, 2020, aged 92. Loving father and father-in-law of Debbie and John Burke, Kim and Sue Brown, Patti Brown, grandfather of James, Katie, Rebecca; Joshua, Murphy; and Oli, and great grandfather of Fred and Arlo. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday, September 19 at 11.00am. Communications to "the Brown family" C/- PO Box 15513, Tauranga 3144
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 17, 2020