Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel,
403 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
Robert John (Bob) BROWN

Robert John (Bob) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Robert John (Bob). Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on September 15, 2020, aged 92. Loving father and father-in-law of Debbie and John Burke, Kim and Sue Brown, Patti Brown, grandfather of James, Katie, Rebecca; Joshua, Murphy; and Oli, and great grandfather of Fred and Arlo. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday, September 19 at 11.00am. Communications to "the Brown family" C/- PO Box 15513, Tauranga 3144
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 17, 2020
