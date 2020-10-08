Home

Robert Leonard (Bob) HARVEY

Robert Leonard (Bob) HARVEY Notice
HARVEY, Robert Leonard (Bob). In Tauranga Public Hospital surrounded by his family on Wednesday 7th October 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Much loved father and father in law of Chris and Angela, and Duncan and Grant. Very treasured and loving poppa of Kayla, Amy, and Emma. A service for Bob will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 14th October at 2pm. Messages to the Harvey family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 8, 2020
