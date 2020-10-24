Home

Robert Leonard (Bob) HARVEY

Robert Leonard (Bob) HARVEY Notice
HARVEY, Robert Leonard (Bob). Bob's family wish to extend their thanks to all of those who supported us by sending lovely flowers, meals, cards, baking, plants, gift cards, phone calls and online messages. Also a big thank you to all those who attended Bob's funeral service, also to the many people who tuned in online to watch the service live and the lovely messages in the online Guest Book. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all. Bev, Chris, Ang, Duncan, Grant, Kayla, Amy and Emma.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 24, 2020
