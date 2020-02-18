Home

Robert Neville (Robbie) McGRUER

Robert Neville (Robbie) McGRUER Notice
McGRUER, Robert Neville (Robbie). Peacefully in Tauranga on Sunday 16th February 2020 aged 66 years. Dearly loved son of Ian and the late Yvonne. Much loved brother of Barry and Roz, Christine and Allan Boulcott, Terry (deceased), and Judith Gilliver. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service for Robbie will be held at Tauranga Seventh Day Adventist Church, 25 Moffat Road Bethlehem, on Thursday February 20th at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the McGruer family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 18, 2020
