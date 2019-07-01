Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Owen (Bob) BARNES

Add a Memory
Robert Owen (Bob) BARNES Notice
BARNES, Robert Owen (Bob). 30/9/1956-28/6/2019 Peacefully after a brave and selfless 4-year battle with Multiple Myeloma; surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved and adored husband and best friend of Meryl. Kind, generous and loving Dad of Keisha, Celyse, Michael and Josh; and Poppy of Emmerson. Precious son of Dawn and the late Ted. Loved brother of Richard and Carol, and treasured brother in law and uncle. Grateful thanks to all medical people who cared for Robert. A celebration of Robert's life will be held on Wednesday July 3rd at 11am, at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service for Western Bay of Plenty Police Support Fund.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.