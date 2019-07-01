|
|
BARNES, Robert Owen (Bob). 30/9/1956-28/6/2019 Peacefully after a brave and selfless 4-year battle with Multiple Myeloma; surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved and adored husband and best friend of Meryl. Kind, generous and loving Dad of Keisha, Celyse, Michael and Josh; and Poppy of Emmerson. Precious son of Dawn and the late Ted. Loved brother of Richard and Carol, and treasured brother in law and uncle. Grateful thanks to all medical people who cared for Robert. A celebration of Robert's life will be held on Wednesday July 3rd at 11am, at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service for Western Bay of Plenty Police Support Fund.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 1, 2019