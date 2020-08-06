|
|
SMITH, Robert Samuel (Bob). Peacefully in Tauranga, after a short illness bravely borne, on Tuesday 4 August 2020 aged 94. Loving husband of the late Cath. Beloved father of Marilyn, Suzanne and Karen, father-in-law of John and Gordon. Treasured grandfather of Bevan, Samuel, Rachael, Andrew, Caroline and Connor and great- grandfather of seven. Very dear friend of the late Thelma. Retired headmaster and passionate campaigner. A celebration of Bob's life, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited will take place at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Monday 10 August 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in aid of the Rescue Helicopter P.O. Box 14077 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 6, 2020