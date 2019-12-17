Home

Robert Sidney (Bob) KING

KING, Robert Sidney (Bob). Passed away at Bethlehem Views Tauranga on 15 December 2019 with family at his side. Aged 94 years. Much loved Husband of the late Fae. Loved Father and father in law of Rob and Lynne, Gary and Marion. Loved Granddad and Great- Granddad to all of his grandchildren. A service for Bob will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Saturday 21 December 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 17, 2019
