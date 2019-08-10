|
|
WILBERFOSS, Robert Stratton. Died peacefully on 9th August 2019 at Acacia Park Rest Home, Omokoroa. Dearly loved husband of Janet. Loved father and father in law of Gillian and Steve Osborne, Jane and Alistair Bowden and Peter Wilberfoss. Dearly loved Poppa of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother in law of Anthea. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Acacia Park for their kindness and compassion. A private family service will be held. Messages to the Wilberfoss family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 10, 2019