Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Robert William (Bob) GRIFFIN

Robert William (Bob) GRIFFIN Notice
GRIFFIN, Robert (Bob) William. On July 4th 2019 passed away peacefully at Cedar Manor, Tauranga. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Verna (n?e Washer) - after 70 years married. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Sandy, Anne and Paul, and Kathryn. Loved poppa of Carly and partner Jesse, Alexander (Alex) and partner Andrea and Brooke; and great grandfather of Fox and Indigo. Loved by all his blended and extended families. A truly great man. Grateful thanks to the staff at Cedar Manor for their wonderful care and compassion. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue, Tauranga on Tuesday 9th July at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers you may like to make a donation at the Chapel, or direct, to St John Ambulance PO Box 2387 Tauranga 3144, of which Bob was a supporter. All messages to Verna Griffin, 217 Freesia Pl, Greenwood Park Village, Welcome Bay, Tauranga, 3112.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 6, 2019
