GRIFFIN, Robert (Bob) William. On July 4th 2019 passed away peacefully at Cedar Manor, Tauranga. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Verna (n?e Washer) - after 70 years married. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Sandy, Anne and Paul, and Kathryn. Loved poppa of Carly and partner Jesse, Alexander (Alex) and partner Andrea and Brooke; and great grandfather of Fox and Indigo. Loved by all his blended and extended families. A truly great man. Grateful thanks to the staff at Cedar Manor for their wonderful care and compassion. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue, Tauranga on Tuesday 9th July at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers you may like to make a donation at the Chapel, or direct, to St John Ambulance PO Box 2387 Tauranga 3144, of which Bob was a supporter. All messages to Verna Griffin, 217 Freesia Pl, Greenwood Park Village, Welcome Bay, Tauranga, 3112. Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 6, 2019