Robin Catherine (Pittar) HASTIE

Robin Catherine (Pittar) HASTIE Notice
HASTIE, Robin Catherine (nee Pittar). On May 31st 2020, at Tauranga Hospital with family at her side; just short of her 85th birthday. There were special times on the farm with Reg, raising their family in the Pongakawa Valley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Greg, Ian and Maureen, Mark, Sue and Malcolm. Proud Nana of 9 and Great-Nana of 9. Rosary will be at St Thomas More Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mt Maunganui on Wednesday June 3rd at 5pm, followed by Robin's funeral service there at 11am on Thursday June 4th. Robin will then be laid to rest at Te Puke New Cemetery, Dudley Vercoe Drive.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 2, 2020
