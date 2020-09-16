|
McCULLOUGH, Robin Elizabeth. (nee Leigh). Robin died peacefully on Monday 14th October at Bob Owens Retirement Village, Tauranga, in the presence of family. Wife of the late Donald McCullough, mother of John, mother-in-law of Jenn and Mama of Imogen and Mylo, Adelaide (presently). Sister of Josephine Dodd and Greg Leigh. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 19 September 2020 at 11.00 am. If you wish to attend Robin's service, please phone 0276896429 for further service information.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 16, 2020