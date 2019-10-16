|
MORLEY-SMITH, Robin Philip (Rob Smith). Sadly passed away on Monday 14th October 2019 in Tauranga, aged 78. Dearly loved husband of Gloria. Much loved dad of Tracey, and Gillian. Loved grandad of Brooke. Dear brother of Robert and Dawn, Gillian, and Richard and Sabrina. Special thanks to St John and Waipuna Hospice. A service for Rob will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 19th October at 11.00am. Communication to the Morley-Smith family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 16, 2019